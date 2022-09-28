But no need to worry? Cara Delevingne shines at the event

Isn’t that so bad for Cara Delevingne (30)? In the last few weeks, photos and videos have been circulating, which show that the model is untidy and in an emaciated state. Not only the fans of the catwalk beauty were worried, but also her friends. But the British woman presented a surprise at the fashion show: Kara brilliantly posed for photographers.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman faced flashes in Paris at the presentation of her spring collection in collaboration with the label Karl Lagerfeld ( ✝ 85). To go on the red carpet, the model dressed up: Kara was dressed in a black jacket dress with a deep neckline. She paired it with black boots. The actress’ hair was slightly wavy. In makeup, Kara emphasized her lips with red lipstick. Unlike the shocking photos that recently walked the web, the catwalk beauty now made a better impression.

In addition, the beauty was also able to get a new job. Last week, fashion label G-Star announced in a press release that Kara will be the new face of their fall hardcore denim campaign RAW. First of all, the label liked her “rebellious, outspoken nature”.