But are there any more feelings? Kanye West posted a photo of Kim

Kanye West (45) is still fascinated by his ex-wife. For a long time, the musician and Kim Kardashian (41 years old) were considered a dream couple. The parents of four children shared their relationships and daily family life with their fans online. However, in early 2021, everything changed, and The Kardashians actress filed for divorce. Kim’s separation and short-term romance with Pete Davidson (28 years old) they had a hard impact on the rapper. Does Kanye feel a second chance?

Kanye repeatedly gives his followers a deep insight into his inner life through Instagram. After breaking up with Kim, the 45-year-old publicly shot his ex-wife, her parenting style, her temporary partner, or something else that he didn’t like. But now he was quite condescending: in his story on Saturday night, Kanye shared a current photo of Kim showing her off at Milan Fashion Week. Is this Kanye’s way of telling her that he misses her?

A few days ago, Kanye made an unexpected statement to the public. “This is my daughter’s mother. I apologize for any stress I caused,” he regretted in front of the cameras during an appearance on “Good Morning America,” admitting that lately he has not always behaved properly towards Kim.