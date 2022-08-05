Buster Olney talks about Shohei Otani’s future

Despite rumbling rumors of a trade ahead of this year’s deadline, MLB superstar Shohei Otani is still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, this fact may change very soon.

Olney says league officials agree that Otani will not sign a contract extension with the Angels this offseason. The reigning AL MVP will become a free agent after the 2023 season, meaning the Los Angeles organization will need to explore trade options if they want to get any value from their generation talent.

“I don’t think Otani will survive 2023 with the Angels,” Olney said in Friday’s edition of Get Up.

Olney believes that if the Angels don’t move Otani this winter, they’ll make a deal sometime before the 2023 deadline.

Otani is publishing more All-Star Match numbers in 2022. In addition to his 2.83 ERA and 152 outs over 105.0 innings, the two-way superstar is also hitting .258 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs. He hit two home runs in a loss to the Oakland A’s last night, perfectly reflecting his wasted talent in the Angels organization.

Where would you like to see Otani’s next game?