BusKill, The USB Eraser That Locks Your Laptop Instantly If It Is Stolen

BusKill: Whether you are a recognized international journalist or just a normal person, your devices are your temple, and we all have private things on our laptops, mobile phones, tablets, etc., be it a government protocol or photos of the dog. For this reason, when a device is stolen or lost it is the drama, because more than the device itself, it is all that it contains – just like the house keys, they are not the keys, it is the idea that someone finds them and enters in your house.

But if your laptop is stolen, this gadget can help you.

BusKill, the dead man’s switch for

What if we had a ‘dead man’s switch’ or emergency Kill Switch that works the instant we activate it? The project called BusKill has released a custom USB magnetic cable that acts as a “dead man’s switch”, locking down a computer if someone physically snatches it and breaks the magnetic connectors.

BusKill is designed to lock down the computer when physically separated from it, but Linux users can also configure the application to trigger a self-destruct command, which encrypts the device’s cryptographic keys, making the computer’s data inaccessible in just a few seconds. seconds. In fact, BusKill has been running as a DIY project for over two years. Anyone with the hardware could compile the source code, but it only worked on Linux and the components were out of stock quickly.

One magnetic wire to lock them all

Following a crowdsourced effort, the cable is now available for purchase starting at $ 59 and features an app that works on macOS, Windows, and Linux, allowing the person using the cable to “easily turn the cable on and off with a button touch “.

“Most people don’t handle top-secret whistleblower documents and worry about the secret police breaking down their doors, but that’s the level of risk I designed BusKill for,” says project creator Michael Altfield to the TechCrunch website. “And I wanted it to be accessible to journalists who don’t necessarily use Linux and don’t know how to use the CLI [command line interface].”

The project also plans to launch other devices such as triggers that shut down the computer when the magnetic cable is cut. Although Altfield said BusKill was designed with journalists and activists in mind, the cable can also protect computers from vacation travelers and other high-risk users, such as crypto operators.