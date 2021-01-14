Buser: “Uber do coach” integrates road traffic services

Launched in 2017, Buser is a transport service that offers the sale of intercity bus tickets in the “collective charter” system. Being known as the “Uber of the bus”, the app promises savings of up to 60% thanks to its demand-based business model.

Like Uber itself, Buser ended up facing resistance from bus companies, with a suspension request being sent to the Public Ministry. The action ended up being concluded in favor of the travel app, which is increasingly gaining resources and offering very low cost promotions.

Today, the company announced that it will expand its business in the states of São Paulo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais to start offering services from bus companies that serve road routes, with the arrival of Buser Passagem.

Acting as a kind of marketplace, the new service already has partnerships with small companies such as Viação São Luiz and Viação Esmeralda, but continues without agreement with companies such as Gontijo, Cometa, Catarinense and others.

At present, the following routes are already part of the novelty:

Bauru – Campinas – São Paulo – Santo André

Betim – Belo Horizonte – Brasília

Brasília – Goiânia – São José do Rio Preto – Araçatuba

Brasília – Taguatinga – Rio Verde – Campo Grande

Cuiabá – Campo Grande – Araçatuba

Goiania – Campo Grande

Sao Paulo – Barretos – Olímpia

Sao Paulo – Ribeirao Preto

Sao Paulo – Sao Jose do Rio Preto

Sao Paulo – Uberaba – Uberlândia

During the statement, the CEO and co-founder of Buser, Marcelo Abritta, cited the comparison of the platform with Uber, stating that with the arrival of Buser Passages the service becomes more like 99, which mixes app cars with taxis. “Now Buser starts offering these two types of services, just like 99,” said the businessman.

Buser plans to expand the number of states served by the novelty in the first quarter of 2021, and aims to bring in the future features offered by traditional road transport companies, including real-time speed monitoring and fatigue sensor to alert the company about the driver status.