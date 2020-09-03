Burger King: the € 2 mystery burger is back!

You are hungry ? Oops! You might whet your appetite even more with a baked item at Burger King fast food.

Indeed, the brand has just announced great news for their biggest aficionados. Their mystery burger is finally back on its menu!

Across France, Burger King is once again releasing this unique burger. Thus, it will remain on view until October 5.

Enough to give you time to treat your stomach. But also your wallet! Yes, the price of the mystery burger does not exceed 2 euros. No, you’re not dreaming !

However, this “Mystery Burger” is not a new recipe. The sign explains the principle; “One of our 10 burgers is hiding in our mystery burger. ”

Namely, the price range of their burgers varies from 2.89 to 4.99 euros. So you can fall on your favorite sandwich, and this while saving 2.99 euros!

BURGER KING CHOOSES FOR ITS CUSTOMERS

So if you never know which burger to grab, let Burger King choose for you. Indeed, you will find out what to eat when you open the box.

So you can enjoy a Whopper, a Double Whopper Cheese, a Big King or a Bacon Double Fromage XXL.

Or just a Simple Bacon Lover, a Steakhouse or a Big Fish. You will understand: there is something for everyone.

However, this new sandwich from Burger King will only satisfy customers who do not exclude any product from their diet!

In any case, if you want to take advantage of this very original offer, you must go directly through the application. An order, a surprise!



