Burger King France invites fans to eat Whopper!

On Twitter, the Burger King France account has just pushed its fans to go out to the drive and eat a Whopper

A few hours ago, the President of the French Republic spoke. Containment continues, but will be more flexible. We were already aware, comparing with the first, that we had more “freedoms”. This gives Burger King the opportunity to push his fans to come and eat a Whopper.

Because yes, during the first confinement, we were not even allowed to go to a fast food restaurant. This time, by going to buy “basic necessities”, we were able to get there.

It is precisely on this point that Burger King France wanted to support. On the other hand, don’t think you can come and eat the vegetable burger launched a few days ago. The fast food chain was launching a vegan burger, but only in the Philippines.

The country, launching this idea to push its citizens to eat less meat. Whether this will work or not remains to be seen. Since fast food fans, let’s face it, mostly go to such a place to eat meat and fat.

Burger King knows this well and that’s also why the company wanted to play on it.

THE WHOPPER, ALWAYS AVAILABLE AT BURGER KING

Indeed, on its Twitter account, the French version of the fast-food chain recalled that its customers could come and eat at her place. It could not be easier. All you have to do is tick the second box on the travel certificate.

Burger King, recalling: “All that separates you from a Whopper is ticking box 2 of the certificate. Once again, the firm proves that it is the master of communication among all its rivals.

She had already proven this by asking her customers to go to her “enemy” McDonald’s to support her.

It remains to be seen whether this idea of ​​Burger King will allow him to bring more fans back to his restaurants.



