Burger King creates plant nuts sold in the Philippines!

According to Green Queen, Burger King would have made the choice to launch a new vegetable whopper in the Philippines a few days ago

For several years now, the trend has been vegan. Indeed, whether in advertising spots, or even in restaurants, we are increasingly urged to eat less meat. Burger King seems to want to follow this path given that the company has just released a vegetable whopper.

No, don’t expect to find the latter in a restaurant in France. At the moment, it is only in the Philippines that the famous burger can be found. But why did you launch this “novelty” in this country and not another?

Allan Tan was giving the answer. Indeed, the marketing director of Burger King Philippines, took the floor to explain his action plan. It is not for nothing that he wanted to launch this “novelty” in his country.

By partnering with v2food, the latter was able to design a meatless sandwich, allowing Filipinos to consume less.

Because yes, according to the market manager of Burger King in the Philippines, these would be big meat eaters and that would be a big concern. Why ? The latter gave the answer later in the interview.

A VEGETABLE WHOPPER AT THE BURGER KING OF THE PHILIPPINES

“What we offer our customers is an option,” Allan Tan said first. Indeed, ““ Filipinos are good meat eaters. And the idea of ​​this local deployment is to provide them with an affordable alternative. In order to reduce their meat consumption with an equally good product. ”

If McDonald’s had already launched a vegan burger, Burger King is still the first brand to offer it on its menu as a “burger available all the time”. Something that Allan Tan welcomes moreover:

“We saw more developed markets make the switch earlier. And locally, we see the vegan whopper as a huge change. A revolutionary product. We wanted to be avant-garde and be among the first to do so. ”

It remains to be seen whether this new Burger King product will be validated or not.



