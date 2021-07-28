Burger King Brasil Accepts Dogecoin As Payment In New Campaign

Burger King Brasil: The dogecoin cryptocurrency, which recently achieved a huge appreciation and caught the attention of Elon Musk, is being accepted as a form of payment by Burger King in Brazil. As the campaign started on Monday (26), the asset can only be used in the purchase of Dogpper.

The new product of the fast food chain is a biscuit for dogs with grilled meat flavor, according to the brand. Each Dogpper unit costs 3 dogecoins, the equivalent of a little more than R$3 per day’s rate, with payment being made by transfer between wallets.

It is necessary to buy the dog snack through the company page to use dogecoin as payment at Burger King. But before that, you need to go to the network’s delivery website and check the product’s availability in your region — it can also be purchased for cash on the BK Delivery, Rappi, iFood, 99 Food or Uber Eats apps.

Next, enter the desired quantity in the cart, if available, and register on the page, which is available between 11:00 and 20:00. The user must transfer the amount of Doge related to the purchase to the restaurant’s wallet and wait for the contact to confirm the payment and schedule the delivery.

Donations for the animal cause

Part of the profits made from sales of the Dogpper dog biscuit using digital currency will be donated to non-governmental organizations specializing in the protection of animals. In partnership with PetLove, donations will be made to the NGOs Casa dos Bulls and Amigos de São Francisco, which will also receive an amount of R$120,000.

It is noteworthy that registration to buy the canine snack from Burger King with dogecoin can be made until next Friday (30), according to the company, when the campaign will end. For now, the product is sold exclusively in Brazil.