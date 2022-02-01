Bungie Will Assist In The Development Of Future PlayStation Games As A Service

Bungie: The team responsible for Destiny will not only receive the necessary support to grow, but will also support future ongoing projects from Sony. The purchase agreement between Bungie and PlayStation for 3,600 million dollars will not only serve to give the present and future of the North American team greater possibilities, but also so that some of Sony’s ongoing projects benefit from the knowledge and skills of one of the greatest talents in the industry, as they are the authors of Destiny.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has confirmed in SIE’s official corporate statement regarding this news that Bungie will support the development of future projects based on the game as a service. Sony had long wanted to undertake a title of this caliber, a game as a service (GaaS, for its acronym in English); now they will have at their side a team that will remain independent, cross-platform and capable of desktop publishing. Not surprisingly, feedback will be a constant.

Bungie and PlayStation will help each other: thinking ahead

“Bungie’s successful track record in cross-platform publishing and games as a service will help us realize our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond consoles and grow our potential audience,” they comment. In fact, Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, has recognized in the Games Industry his desire to explore the transmedia phenomenon (TV, cinema…) with his intellectual properties soon.

In addition to being able to publish their games on other platforms and be independent, “they will enjoy creative freedom,” Ryan promises. “His track record of developing massively successful franchises in the sci-fi shooter genre will be highly complementary to SIE’s own IP portfolio,” Ryan says. Help each other, in short, so that future releases from PlayStation Studios have one of the greatest support imaginable in the FPS universe, where Bungie is undoubtedly one of the great benchmarks in the sector.

Bungie is currently working on the publication of the new Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, which arrives on February 25, 2022 on all platforms. Beyond that, they have some new intellectual property going.