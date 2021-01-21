Bungie to shut down Halo franchise archive site

Halo producer Bungie has announced that it will disable the game’s file site. In it, players could save their data, store catches and other files. They will have until February 9 to back up everything they have on the site, then halo.bungie.net will be removed

The company made the portal available so that players could have a single place to save their game information: Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach. The other games in the franchise, developed by 343 Industries, do not allow your data to be saved in the same place.

Still on Halo, fans will win a new franchise title in 2021. In fact, Halo: infinite should have been released alongside the Microsoft Xbox Series S / X console. However, the company opted for the postponement so that the game could have its graphics quality improved.

Rumors pointed to a cancellation of the title. However, the game’s developer, 343 Industries, confirmed the launch for a date to be set in 2021.