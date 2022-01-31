Bungie Joins PlayStation Studios: The Relevance Of Destiny And Its Past

PlayStation: We take a look at Bungie’s journey beyond Destiny and Halo, and point to some numbers that make sense of the studio’s union with PlayStation. The purchase of Bungie by PlayStation is yet another movement in an industry in which the giants begin to mark territory. Although it is not as big an acquisition as Microsoft’s with Activision, the 3,600 million dollars that Sony has paid translates into placing the company in one of the banners of the current game service.

In his career we can find key successes for the video game, as is the case of the Halo saga. His last two unpublished intellectual properties have marked a milestone in their respective periods. But Bungie has some repertoire away from the big names. Their numbers help us understand the movement.

Before Halo: Road to Marathon

Since its founding in 1991, Bungie has always had a predilection for the shooter. Beyond those first games after his gestation, it is with Marathon when his idyll with the fan begins. Somehow many call it the seed that spawned what would later become Halo.

The science fiction context, together with its commitment to solid gameplay without forgetting to try to narrate the epic, would result in two more games in the following years. The Marathon trilogy ended in 1996, but other IPs like Myth and Oni would follow. All preludes to what would happen after 2001: the Master Chief was already present.

Referent in the service game

The Destiny franchise, especially from the second in between, attracted the attention of strong investors. China was one of the great allies for the Americans. In 2008 they received an injection of 100 million dollars from NetEase. It is the fifth company in the video game sector with the highest market value: 66,904 million dollars. Grasshopper Manufacture and a small portion of Quantic Dream’s actions are two of its most talked about moves.

The data generated by the saga are especially relevant. As of September 2019, Destiny became the seventh best-selling franchise in United States history. Specifically, it is the second mark in the first person shooter genre in the classification of the same statement. Do you know who holds first place? Yes, Call of Duty. Its annual income is estimated between 100 and 500 million net dollars.