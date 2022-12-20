Bungie Has Hired Former Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler

Valorant’s game director and the person credited with the original concept of the game, Joe Ziegler, recently announced his departure from Riot Games, and now announced his next career step — joining the Bungie team.

In a tweet announcing his new role, Ziegler said he was “working on new things that hopefully all of you will play someday.” Due to the growing discussion in the Destiny 2 community of the PvP system, some fans hope that Ziegler will be brought in to overhaul the much-criticized game mode. “Whoa, whoa, wait, Valorant director?” one user tweeted: “Please tell me, will you save our PvP?”

Throughout his career at Riot Games, Ziegler is widely known for promoting the original idea of Valorant from the very beginning, and also led the development of the project together with David Nottingham. Although the game was launched in 2018, development began in 2014. At the end of 2021, Ziegler announced that he was stepping down as game director to focus on an unannounced project.

Update: Happy to announce my new home is at Bungie working on new stuff that hopefully will one day get to be played by you all. Much <3. — Ziegler (@Ziegler_Dev) December 19, 2022

Bungie is currently working on Lightfall, a new expansion for Destiny 2, which will be released on February 28, 2023. Lightfall introduces a new subclass and the action takes place in a new futuristic environment. After Lightfall, Bungie will focus on The 2024 The Final Shape DLC, which represents the end of the current saga.

Along with Lightfall, the developer is also working on a brand new game, which, according to the latest job listings, is a third-person action game.

Since Ziegler does not indicate which game he will be working on at Bungie, only time will tell, but with his experience working with shooter heroes, there are several projects to which he could contribute valuable knowledge.

As for other gaming news, a cryptic tweet posted by Battlestate Games sent Escape from Tarkov players on a secret quest that focuses on hand-to-hand combat, while the game has an impressive melee weapon damage buff.