Bungie has been working on new games for three years

The North American study reveals new projects in parallel with Destiny 2, although it is not clear if there is a sequel or a new intellectual property.

Bungie, the North American studio responsible for the first installments of Halo up to Halo: Reach and the Destiny saga, has been working on new video games for three years. Despite the constant reinvention of Destiny 2 through expansions and content that have lengthened its useful life, the team led by Pete Parsons has revealed to Metro that they have been working on new projects since 2017.

According to the CEO of the company, the “incubation” teams are made up of talented developers who work in parallel to the main team and who want to give even more experience, not necessarily delegate the role of directing new games. Although the exact number of staff in that department is not known, in total Bungie has more than 600 employees divided into different locations; a growth that has not stopped since they became independent from Activision a couple of years ago.

Parallel teams to prepare new talents

“We started about three years ago, Jason [Jones] and Jonny Ebber and Zach Russen, as well as a few others of us, started in new incubations,” he says, referring to those projects in an embryonic state. “The way you think about these is not just like new games. I think that is the jargon that people often use. Actually, it is the process in which we want to incubate the potential of new titles; but, most importantly, new and incredible talent ”.

Thus, these parallel teams, working on the new Bungie games, have as their main focus to grow as professionals and prepare for truly complex challenges within the company. In fact, Parsons acknowledges that they expect the failure rate within those “hatchery teams” to rise, but it is the natural process.

Last June, through different job offers, clues were given about the possible new IP in which Bungie is working, although there are still no specific details. The present is called Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, the ambitious new expansion now available on all platforms.



