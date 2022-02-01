Bungie Explains Why He Accepted The Purchase Of Sony: Future Plans And Goals

Bungie: Following a $3.6 billion buyout deal, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons explains the rationale behind the move and what led them to agree. The purchase agreement between Bungie and Sony Interactive Entertainment for 3.6 billion dollars will result in the incorporation of the team responsible for Destiny to PlayStation Studios; although they will continue to work independently and as a multi-platform studio. The ambition of the team captained by Pete Parsons is very great. So much so that they continue to grow in human capital and have a new intellectual property underway; aside from future content for Destiny 2. Now, why did Bungie accept the purchase by Sony?

When did the negotiations begin?

Christopher Dring, a Games Industry journalist, advances in his report published on Monday afternoon that the negotiations between PlayStation and Bungie began five or six months ago, which dispels any hint of doubt about whether Sony has “reacted” in this way before the purchase agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. The reality is that the conversations between the protagonists today began much earlier.

What Sony will offer to Bungie: the reasons behind the agreement

Bungie has been tied to big houses since its founding back in 1991: Microsoft (2000 – 2007), an extensive publishing deal with Activision, and now Sony. With more than 800 employees today and vast knowledge in video games as a service (GaaS), first person shooters and world building, Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, recognizes that Sony will offer the possibility of accelerating its plans and undertaking the leap of its intellectual properties to the transmedia universe; to emphasize, the cinema and the television.

We should not be surprised if, in the future, Destiny has an audiovisual adaptation. Perhaps before it would have been impossible; now it ceases to be. It should be noted that Bungie is expanding their staff, as reflected in their recruitment web portal, and they have a new IP in development.