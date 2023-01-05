Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of undeclared projects” with parent company Sony.

In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the purchase of Bungie for 2.6 billion pounds (3.6 billion dollars), which was completed in June.

According to Bungie creative director Tom Farnsworth, this partnership is proving useful. On Twitter, he shared an image of a shield that shows “what 11 years of Bungie look like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases that we have sent to millions of players.”

“During this time, we have completely changed the way we develop games and conduct business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games,” he continued, before looking into the future.

“With Sony’s support, we are also working on a number of unannounced projects,” Farnsworth said.

This Shield is what 11 years at Bungie looks like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases we’ve shipped to millions of players. During that time we completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games. pic.twitter.com/XVab4UJmS1 — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

Prior to the acquisition of Bungie, the Destiny 2 developer stated that he planned to bring a completely new IP to the market by 2025.

“I think Bungie’s long-term vision will be that we have worlds like Destiny that are great places to socialize and make friendships. And we [want to] start imagining new worlds that are very important to people,” Bungie CEO. Pete Parsons told IGN in 2019.

Last February, Sony announced that it was working on ten service games with Bungie. During the same call, it was confirmed that Bungie is still working on a new IP.

After the news of the acquisition, Sony confirmed that Destiny 2 (which is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, as well as on Sony’s PS5 and PS4) will remain multiplatform.

“Everyone wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform it runs on, to be able to continue enjoying their Destiny 2 experience. And this approach will be applied to future Bungie releases. This is unequivocal,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

