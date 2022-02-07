Bully 2 Could Still Be Released, Even With GTA 6 in Production [Rumor]

Bully 2: While not necessarily a big surprise, Rockstar announced last Friday that it is working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series. And even with its eyes on the main franchise, the developer seems to continue with a Bully 2 up its sleeve.

Insider Tom Henderson, who has a lot of notoriety and got pretty much everything right about Battlefield 2042, for example, said on Twitter last week that he believes the school game is still in the pipeline.

Asked by a user about the announcement of GTA 6 and that it would possibly make it clear that another game is not being produced, Henderson responded. “Sorry – where does today’s announcement say is Rockstar’s next focal point? They said GTA 6 is in development. I still hope there’s something happening with the Bully series,” he argued.

Henderson argued that work on the new Grand Theft Auto began a long time ago and that it is already well under way. Because of this, he said that Rockstar is quite possibly moving on with other side projects, including the possible Bully 2.

In December, the insider had also said on Twitter that the continuation of the PS2/Xbox 360 generation game would have a teaser during The Game Awards 2021. At the time, he stated that some people had seen material that alluded to the game and that even a playable version of the title already exists.

As Rockstar has not confirmed any details on the matter, everything should be taken as a rumor. And you, do you believe that Bully 2 still exists? Would you like to play the title or do you think the theme would be dated? Leave your opinion in the section below!