Bulls Target $ 15 at Chainlink, According to Master Analyst

Chainlink (LINK) gained momentum after breaking the $ 13.00 resistance. LINK traded around the $ 14.25 levels before correcting sharply, but then declined.

Chainlink token price surged above the $ 13.00 and $ 13.50 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The price traded as high as $ 14.25 and above the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). There was a break above a major triangle with resistance around $ 13.05 on the 4-hour chart of the LINK / USD pair (data source from Kraken), according to analyst Aayush Jindal. The price fell sharply, but the previous hurdle around $ 13.00 is now serving as a support.

Chainlink (LINK) Defends the $ 13 Level

Over the past few days, there has been a steady rise above the $ 12.50 resistance zone at LINK. The price settled above the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). Recently, there has been a sharp increase in Bitcoin and Ethereum, which has driven LINK to over $ 13.00.

The pair even climbed above $ 13.50 and traded from a new monthly high to $ 14.25 before correcting. But then there was a sharp decline below the $ 14.00 level. However, the previous resistance near the $ 13.00 level is acting as a strong support along with the broken triangle trend line. The 50% Fib retracement level of the rise from the $ 11.84 low to $ 14.25 is also providing support.

On the upside, the price is facing a major hurdle around $ 13.65. A clear break and closing above $ 13.65 could open the doors for more gains above the $ 14.00 resistance level. The next major resistance is near $ 14.25, above that the price could even exceed $ 14.50. This leads the bulls to reach the $ 15 target, according to the analyst.

Is There a Decline in LINK?

Initial support for Chainlink’s price is near $ 13.10 and $ 13.05. Major support forms near the $ 13.00 level. If there is a downside break and closes below the $ 13.00 support zone, there is a risk of a decline towards the $ 12.20 support level and even the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). LINK was trading at $ 13.26 at the time of writing.

Technical Indicators

4-hour MACD: The MACD for LINK / USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI for LINK / USD is falling towards the 55 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 13.05, $ 13.00 and $ 12.20.

Major Resistance Levels: $ 13.65, $ 14.00 and $ 14.25.



