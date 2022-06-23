Bullet Train Movie Posters Give a Stunning New Look at Brad Pitt’s Rivals

A collection of new posters with the characters of the movie “High-Speed Train” tells about a menagerie of murderers who will have to fight with Brad Pitt for the main prize of the film. What should have been an easy job for one hapless contract killer turned out to be more than Ladybag (Pitt) had hoped for after boarding a bullet train in Japan to pick up a briefcase. Despite a constant connection with his handler, Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), the protagonist of “Pitt’s High-Speed Train” must fend off at least nine different applicants for the award, all irregular, but very experienced killers.

Now Sony is paying attention to Ladybag’s rivals in a series of official posters with characters. Pitt’s character leads the attack, followed by his partners in the film Bad Bunny, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazi Bitz, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon and Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as an unknown actor in the role of the main character. the mascot Momomon. Each symbol is accompanied by a special wallpaper design and Japanese characters. Check out the posters below:

By topic: The high-speed train is already Much More than another John Wick Impersonator

While the previously released High-Speed Train movie poster featuring the actors offered a similar look at the killers, these posters give a more individual look at each specific character. The wallpaper contains images corresponding to their professional characters, for example, the Royal Prince with her crowns and Henry Lemon with fruit in the background. The codenames of some characters are still a mystery, but fans can guess about them, for example, by the koi fish standing behind Koji, and by what looks like royal snakes behind Bitz. Despite this, the bullet train posters depict each killer in a colorful and unique light, and viewers will see them even closer when the film is released in theaters on August 5.