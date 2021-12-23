Bulgasal: Immortal Souls: Fantasy K-Drama Synopsis Coming to Netflix

Released on December 18, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls with only two episodes seems to have fulfilled the promise made by its producers that it will be a K-Drama that stands out from the rest of its same genre by presenting a fantasy story in pure style. Korean, with a magnificent staging, impeccable photography and a select cast on screen with brilliant performances under masterful direction.

Originally produced for the South Korean network tVN ​​and soon to be part of the Netflix options catalog, Bulgasal is directed by Jang Young Woo, also known for his work on “I Need Romance 3” and his duet participation on “Mister Sunshine.” and “Sweet Home”, commissioned to bring to life the story written by Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won of “The Guest.”

Starring Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Na Ra, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jin Young, Kim Woo Seok, and Park Myung Shin, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls tells the story of a woman who has been constantly reincarnated for 600 years, always remembering their lives. past, and an immortal man who suffers a terrible curse named Dan Hwa who has lived those 600 years as a Bulgasal, a mythological creature who drinks human blood.

Lee Jin Wook plays Dan Hwal, who before living as a mythological monster used to be a human 600 years ago. He is presented in history for the first time as a rejected and abandoned child who, despite suffering a dark prophecy, with the help of a general becomes a fierce military officer in charge of ending the monsters and enemies that haunted the earth centuries ago. during the Joseon dynasty.

During his life as an officer in Joseon, Hwal becomes an adult with the sole goal of ending the prophecy that is destroying his life, that of his wife Dan Sol (Gong Seung Yeon) and their children and which is apparently caused by a curse that a Bulgasal decreed against his person before he was born. Unfortunately for him, he ends up becoming what he hates so much, a Bulgalsal condemned to live forever in pain and without a soul.

On the other hand, we will also meet Min Sang Woon played by Kwon Na Ra, a woman in normal appearance condemned to reincarnate always remembering that 600 years ago she lived as a terrible Bulgasal. Her life for centuries is condemned to be reborn, always fleeing and changing her identity, until in her last reincarnation something unusual happens that will change everything and endanger his own soul.

Along with them in future episodes, actor Lee Joon will appear giving life to Ok Eul Tae, apparently he will present himself as a human who hides his true nature, he is also a Bulgasal. Insightful and immoral, for centuries he has dedicated himself to enjoying life without remorse while taking advantage of his immortality to accumulate immense wealth and power, but due to a bitter past experience he decides to live quietly in a small town.