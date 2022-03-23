Build Your Own NFTs! How to Convert Your Photos to NFT

Non-changeable tokens (NFTs) are increasingly becoming a part of our lives. Therefore, more and more people are flocking to get, create and produce new ideas in the NFT workspace, not to miss the NFT train.

So, can you produce your own NFT? Or can you create NFTs from photos you’ve taken yourself? The answer is yes.

In this article, I will talk about how you can convert your own photos into an NFT. Let’s start with a brief introduction of NFT first.

What is Non-Replaceable Token (NFT)?

Blockchain has been the most popular term in the business industry for the past few years. The importance of blockchain is only increasing over time as various business models successfully integrate blockchain systems into traditional business models.

Non-changeable tokens (NFTs) are an enthusiastic application of blockchain systems that allow users to hold designated Ethereum blockchain addresses. The fact that NFTs are “immutable” makes them unique in nature and different from the general concept of a cryptocurrency that can be tradable and has multiple copies.

Converting a Photo to NFT

Generally, the process of creating an NFT from a photo and selling it involves using an existing digital photo, modifying it with animation or editing methods, minting an NFT on the blockchain, and listing it for sale via auction or fixed price on an NFT platform on its platform.

So, can I convert the photo I want to NFT? The answer to this question is yes. You can use any of your photos as NFT. However, you cannot sell all your images for the same price. Therefore, if you choose the right image types, you will have a better chance of earning income from NFT.

So you can use a photo as it is from your collection. You can convert your photo to non-changeable token (NFT). Animating the photo and animating the photo is another option.

You can use easy-to-use animation programs such as Plotagraph or PhotoMirage to animate your images.

Now that you have chosen the photo, let’s see how to convert it to NFT;

Create a cryptocurrency wallet (MetaMask, TrustWallet, Coinbase Wallet etc.)

Fund your wallet with Ethereum

Choose the platform to publish your NFT (OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Mintable etc.)

Link your cryptocurrency wallet to your chosen platform

Create and publish your NFT

For detailed information on how to create NFTs in OpenSea, see How to Create NFTs? Check out our article.

NFT Trading Platforms for Photographers

There are several NFT platforms you can choose from as a photographer. OpenSea, Foundation, Marketplace, Rarible and SuperRare are the most popular of these platforms.

You can buy, sell or exchange your NFTs on any of these platforms. OpenSea is the world’s first and largest trading platform for NFTs. Originally built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, this platform now accepts other blockchains.