Bugsnax analysis: Cronenberg’s Bites

The new from the creators of Octodad takes us to an island to capture snacks with legs and mutate the bodies of its inhabitants. Sounds like fun.

Although Bugsnax is a game for all audiences (well, technically for those over seven years old, but that’s already getting picky) and accessible for free as one of the first titles included in the PS Plus service for PlayStation 5 (although it is also available on PS4 — version we’ve played — and PC via the Epic Games Store), it has something disturbing that prevents you from letting your guard down despite its vibrant colors and friendly characters. Created by Young Horses, responsible for the also peculiar Octodad: Dadliest Catch, the game takes us the fictional (hopefully) Snack Island to elaborate a report on the properties of the Bichisnax, creatures halfway between animals and fruits, cookies, sandwiches and other prepared meals. Unfortunately, upon our arrival, the task is complicated by a bumpy landing and the discovery that the expedition leader, Elisaberta Higochumbo – Lisa for the friends – has disappeared.

Canelo Torrija, self-proclaimed mayor of Snaxburgo – the settlement built on the island – acts as a host in his place and gives us the Bichitrampa that will allow us to catch these strange edible animals. A hybrid between strawberry and insect that prowls the area is our first objective, the tutorial of rigor. As we approach, it hides in a bush, but we also have a camera with a scanner (the Snaxcope) that allows us to collect information and show its route, so capturing it is as simple as leaving the Bichitrampa on the ground, moving away and activating it by remote control when the Bichisnax passed by. Jubilant, Canelo insists we put it in his mouth and plop! When he eats it, his hand turns into a stump shaped like strawberries. It is the starting point of a game that later becomes even weirder.

Trouble at Snaxaíso

A few more captures and the encounter with another pair of characters as extravagant as Canelo are the prelude to the arrival in Snaxburg, the nerve center of the island now almost depopulated. However, the abandonment has not been caused by the fact that the consumption of Bichisnax TURNS THE MEMBERS OF THE OWN CHARACTERS INTO PIECES OF FOOD. No. That part, it seems, is easily accepted (in their favor, the design of the grunts – a race of stuffed animals reminiscent of the Sesame Street puppets – helps to deal with the growing component of body horror). As Canelo well informs us, and we see first-hand in the interactions with his former neighbors, the fright is due to multiple personal quarrels that ended up blowing up the coexistence in the village.

Therefore, our objective from then on is to go out in search of all the other characters, exploring the rest of the Snack Island in the first person (our avatar is never seen or named directly), to find out what motivated each one leave the comfort of their home in Snaxburg and what errands they will get them back so that we can then interview them and put together the pieces that will help us find Lisa. This translates into a relatively linear development in the sense that the grunts are spread over a series of areas with different themes (the initial meadow, a beach, a rocky canyon, a snowy slope) opened sequentially, as they return and they provide clues or objects to solve the main quest, but within each area there is a certain degree of freedom both to choose between them – there are usually two grunts per area – and to hunt the Bichisnax they require.



