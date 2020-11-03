Bugs Available November 2020 in Animal Crossing

We detail the complete list of bugs available in November 2020 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now available on Nintendo Switch.

It’s already the middle of autumn in both real life and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That means there are new events and constant rains, so most critters will prefer not to leave their shelters. Even so, we will be able to capture new species of critters and fish that are typical of cooler seasons. Below, and as part of this complete guide, we detail what new bugs appear and which ones we will continue to find in the northern hemisphere to help you in the task of completing the Museum and getting the complete collection.

New bugs available in November 2020

Onion cricket

Months: Nov – May

Hours: All day

Place: Underground (we dig with the shovel when we hear the noise of a cricket)

Price: 500 berries

Damsel dragonfly

Months: Nov – Febr

Hours: All day

Place: Flying

Price: 500 berries

Tarantula

Months: Nov – Apr

Hours: 19: 00-4: 00

Place: On the ground

Price: 8000 berries

Other bugs available in November

Centipede

Months: Sep – Jun

Hours: 17: 00-23: 00

Location: Under rocks by hitting it with the shovel

Price: 300 berries

Woodlouse

Months: Sep – Jun

Hours: 23: 00-16: 00

Location: Under the rocks

Price: 250 berries

Violin beetle

Months: May and Jun + Sep – Nov

Hours: All day

Place: In the trees

Price: 450 berries

Common butterfly

Months: Sep – Jun

Hours: 4: 00-19: 00

Place: About the flowers

Price: 160 berries

Monarch butterfly

Months: Sep – Nov

Hours: 4: 00-17: 00

Place: Flying

Price: 140 berries

Common cricket

Months: Aug – Nov

Hours: 17: 00-8: 00

Place: On the grass

Price: 130 berries



