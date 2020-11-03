Bugs Available November 2020 in Animal Crossing

We detail the complete list of bugs available in November 2020 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now available on Nintendo Switch.
It’s already the middle of autumn in both real life and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That means there are new events and constant rains, so most critters will prefer not to leave their shelters. Even so, we will be able to capture new species of critters and fish that are typical of cooler seasons. Below, and as part of this complete guide, we detail what new bugs appear and which ones we will continue to find in the northern hemisphere to help you in the task of completing the Museum and getting the complete collection.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Complete Guide Tips Tips Bugs November
New bugs available in November 2020
Onion cricket
Months: Nov – May
Hours: All day
Place: Underground (we dig with the shovel when we hear the noise of a cricket)
Price: 500 berries
Damsel dragonfly
Months: Nov – Febr
Hours: All day
Place: Flying
Price: 500 berries
Tarantula
Months: Nov – Apr
Hours: 19: 00-4: 00
Place: On the ground
Price: 8000 berries
Other bugs available in November
Centipede
Months: Sep – Jun
Hours: 17: 00-23: 00
Location: Under rocks by hitting it with the shovel
Price: 300 berries
Woodlouse
Months: Sep – Jun
Hours: 23: 00-16: 00
Location: Under the rocks
Price: 250 berries
Violin beetle
Months: May and Jun + Sep – Nov
Hours: All day
Place: In the trees
Price: 450 berries
Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Complete Guide Tips Tips Bugs November
Common butterfly
Months: Sep – Jun
Hours: 4: 00-19: 00
Place: About the flowers
Price: 160 berries
Monarch butterfly
Months: Sep – Nov
Hours: 4: 00-17: 00
Place: Flying
Price: 140 berries
Common cricket
Months: Aug – Nov
Hours: 17: 00-8: 00
Place: On the grass
Price: 130 berries