Bugatti Took An Important Step In Electric Car

Bugatti has joined forces with electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac. They will share resources and expertise in a bilateral partnership. Electric hypercar company Rimac is taking control of Volkswagen’s supercar brand. Bugatti and Rimac will share resources and expertise as a result of their agreement. However, they will remain separate brands with their own production and distribution establishments as part of the new company, which will be called Bugatti Rimac.

Once the joint venture, which is expected to take place this year, is operational, Bugatti will be able to leverage Rimac’s electric car know-how and continue its legacy. It is envisaged that Rimac will benefit from Bugatti’s knowledge on the fastest car.

The partnership will be built on a 200 million Euro campus

Bugatti will own 55 percent of Rimac and Porsche will hold the rest. In addition, it should be noted that the Rimac Group has established a new company, Rimac Technology, to deal with the “development, manufacture and supply of battery systems, powertrain and other EV components”.

Bugatti Rimac will be headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia. The 200 million Euro campus is scheduled to open in 2023. The campus will be the research and development center for both Rimac and Bugatti hypercars.

“We combine Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hypercar business with Rimac’s enormous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electromobility,” said Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. Bugatti brings a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, a loyal customer base and a global dealer network to the joint venture. “In addition to technology, Rimac contributes to new development and organizational approaches.”