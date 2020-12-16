Bugatti to Produce Home Audio Systems

Bugatti, which has established itself among the fastest sports car manufacturers in the world, wants to set new standards in home entertainment systems. The company will partner with German manufacturer Tidal Audio to produce sound systems for homes.

When we say Bugatti, the company’s high-performance vehicles will probably come to mind directly. Bugatti, which makes its name known to everyone with the Chiron Super Sport 300+ model, which can break the record for the fastest car in the world by exceeding 480 km / h, appears in a brand new area.

Apparently, it was not enough for the Italian company to produce ultra-fast vehicles. Bugatti wants to bring a brand new breath to the industry by entering the home entertainment industry. Bugatti, which started to produce sound systems for homes in cooperation with the German sound system manufacturer Tidal Audio, plans to produce something that will surpass the standards in this sector, as it does with its vehicles.

“Bugatti of home audio systems”

Bugatti and Tidal Audio are collaborating to “create a brand new category of sound systems backed by unrivaled exclusivity and unmatched high quality”. Companies describe the luxury and quality of their new home systems using the words “Bugatti of home audio systems”. Of course, these words seem to explain something not only about the luxury and quality of the product, but also about the price.

The sound systems Tidal calls Royale have a Bugatti logo made of polished stainless steel on the front. The speakers feature four subwoofer drivers and a diamond diaphragm tweeter. Speakers, with each driver’s own built-in amplifier, are custom made just like Bugatti cars and can be customized. No explanation was made about the price, but as we have just mentioned, the slogan “Bugatti of home audio systems” tells us how crazy the price will be.



