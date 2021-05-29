Bugatti Has Launched Three New Smartwatches With Stylish Design!

Bugatti, one of the first manufacturers that comes to mind when it comes to sports vehicles, has launched its new smart watches with a stylish design. Here are the price and features of Bugatti smart watches.

Bugatti, one of the leaders of the automobile industry, continues to keep up with today’s technology. The manufacturer, which previously appeared with a few smart watches, is now playing its trump card again with three new smart watches.

Bugatti, which comes to mind first when it comes to sports vehicles, collaborated with VIITA for its new smart watches. Taking steps to become a leading brand in the watch category, VIITA also has a large share in Bugatti’s new products.

Three new smartwatches with stylish design from Bugatti

Bugatti’s new smart watches; Bugatti Pur Sport reflects the design of iconic models such as Le Noire and Divo. On the feature side, all of the watches have very rich functions. These watches, which have important capabilities such as acceleration and GPS tracking, also support 90 different sports modes along with a fitness and health sensor. In addition, thanks to the dual-purpose heart sensor, it is possible to measure heart rate and variability.

Bugatti’s three new smart watches; with the highest level of precision and excellent comfort. Users who own these watches can choose between the titanium or other straps offered for them.

All these watches are equipped with a stylish looking bezel that is scratch resistant. On the battery side, each comes with 445mAh batteries that promise two weeks of use.

On the other hand, on the front of the clocks; It features an LED touch screen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels.

Coming to pricing, these smart watches developed by Bugatti and VITTA do not have very expensive labels like cars. However, being equipped with premium materials puts it in the luxury watch category again. Currently, the price is set at 899 Euros for users who want to reach this watch early. Of course, there is a high probability that there will be a discount on these prices in the coming days.