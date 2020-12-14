Bugatti 35 Type D, reinterpretation of the past

The historic model from the 20s of the French firm has been recreated by a German company in the Bugatti Type 35 D.

The Uedelhoven Studios company has introduced the Bugatti 35 Type D, which is a current recreation of the iconic Type 35. It is not a final production model, but rather a modern reinterpretation of the classic vehicle.

The German studio has participated in the design of the Hyundai Prophecy and the Audi AI: ME, as well as 45 prototypes.

Five years ago this reissue of the Bugatti was designed and now they have released it. From the design it maintains its characteristic period features. The original model is already a hundred years old since its launch.

At the front, the horseshoe-shaped grille stands out, along with a set of carbon fiber fins to promote downforce.

Compared to the 1920 model, the wheels and tires are much wider and it also features carbon fiber skirts.

While the rear part has a carbon diffuser that helps “stick” the car to the pavement.

Its interior includes light brown for the seats, door panels and steering wheel, as well as carbon fiber trim and a wooden gear selector.

In this way, Uedelhoven reinterprets in his own way, in the Bugatti 35 Type D, what the historic model could look like today with more advanced technologies and designs.



