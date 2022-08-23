Buffy’s Vet Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals How Robin Williams’ Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Movies

Sarah Michelle Gellar, of course, is widely known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but some may forget that she once starred alongside the late Robin Williams in the CBS comedy “Mad Men,” which lasted one season from 2013 to 2014.

Shortly after the show’s cancellation, Williams unfortunately passed away at the age of 63. Now Gellar has revealed that the tragic incident inspired her to take a break from acting, and also shed light on her way of thinking at the time.

The aforementioned comedy series marked the first time Sarah Michelle Gellar and Robin Williams had ever worked together, and in it they played the promotional duet of daughter and father Simon and Sydney Roberts. Although the show only aired for one season, the co-stars formed a special bond, which Gellar has discussed in the past. And when the actress spoke to People, she explained that the death of the “Mork and Mindy” star made her reassess her time with her family in relation to her professional life.:

I’ve been working all my life. When I had kids—and that was right after Robin died— there was so much going on in my life that I just said, “I need to take a break.” . . . I need to be here in these early formative years of my children. I needed this break to become the parent I wanted to be.

It is clear that the departure of a loved one will force you to reconsider your priorities. During the cancellation of the CBS sitcom, the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” actress had a young son and daughter, and being a working mom can be a challenge for any woman, especially for those who are trying to balance things while working in Hollywood. And, of course, as the star mentioned, there is also the fact that she has been working in the entertainment industry since childhood, and there is no doubt that such a long job can tire a person.

Over the past few years, the 45-year-old actress has given several concerts, starring in shows such as “Violent Games” and “The Big Bang Theory.” She also voiced the films “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”. Later in an interview, she explained the reason for her possible return, which allowed her to get the aforementioned roles:

I started to really miss him. But it’s also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you, that also speaks to your audience. . . . It’s about working with people I really enjoy working with and I’m looking forward to spending time with them. I want everyone to have a good time, because, look, acting is fun. We are creative, and yes, sometimes the nights are very long, but what we do is really cool.

Sarah Michelle Gellar seemed ready to return to acting after a much-needed break, and of course her children and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. were happy that she was bigger at the time. Fans are probably also happy to see her playing steadily again. At this point in her life, many people consider her an icon of pop culture. Billie Eilish even called Gellar her childhood love, which prompted the star to share a flattered response.

Her next regular television appearance will be Paramount+ ‘Wolf Pack’ spin-off, in which Sarah Michelle Gellar will encounter a supernatural being different from those in her Buffy days. She will play investigator Christine Ramsey, who must track down a teenage arsonist who has awakened the spirit of a werewolf. In addition to starring in the series, Gellar also serves as an executive producer. The premiere of the sequel is scheduled for the end of 2022.

As she continues her career, she will surely miss Robin Williams, as will many of us. Although the legacy of the late star continues, other former colleagues, such as Ben Affleck, paid tribute to Williams by telling cute jokes about the respected comedian. One would think that Williams, who was also family-oriented, would be happy to know that his TV daughter made her own offspring a priority over business.

If you want to see Sarah Michelle Gellar in Wolfpack, make sure you have a Paramount+ subscription so you can watch it.