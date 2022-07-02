Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, Pays Homage to Scream in the Genius Mash-Up

To celebrate the release of the latest Buffy the Vampire Slayer vanshot, Buffy ’97, BOOM! Studios has released a cover version in which Slayerverse brilliantly combines with the world of Scream, pointing out some striking parallels. For this new comic, it is perfectly appropriate to place Buffy at the center of 1997 (in particular, in the context of the comic’s storyline, inside a fashion magazine of the 90s). After all, it was in 1997 that Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on the air, paving the way for fans who continue to love the franchise today both on screen and on television.

It was 25 years ago, but 26 years ago a completely different phenomenon first appeared on the screen. On December 20, 1996, the first film “Scream” was released. Directed by Wes Craven, the film is a self-aware slasher that recognizes the tropes of the genre. Like “Buffy,” which will be released just three months later, “Scream” cultivates loyal fans who continue to support the franchise to this day.

Now these two different worlds in the horror genre collide in one large cover created by Pauline Ganusho. The cover depicts the original cast of the first season of the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in the scenery of the cult poster for the movie “Scream”. In the context of Buffy 97, the timing is perfect for such a crossover, as it highlights exactly the kind of comeback it’s trying to be. Buffy ’97 #1 is written by Jeremy Lambert, and the interior art is by Marianne Ignazzi and Mattia Iacono, and it is now available wherever comics are sold.

Buffy and Willow are literally stuck in a fashion magazine of the 90s, and this story is a throwback to the past, demonstrating the key aesthetics of that era. Among other things, Buffy ’97 is a celebration of both the franchise’s 25-year contribution to pop culture and a celebration of the culture of the 90s. Buffy ’97 completely covers the decade, winking and prodding, celebrating everything visually recognizable and beloved in the 90s. He also doesn’t shy away from criticizing aspects that didn’t age the best, namely how fashion magazines of the 90s promoted a certain stereotypical standard of beauty and the damage it did to young teenagers of that era.

This is the same era when the Buffy and Scream franchises were born, both of which are known for popularizing a more satirical, witty and self-aware tone in horror. Both franchises clearly love the genre they represent, but also playfully make fun of stereotypes that are no longer relevant, just as “Buffy 97” does with the aesthetics of the 90s. All things considered, it seems that in Horror Heaven (or hell?) the two are mixed together on the occasion of a comic book cover. The crossover version of the cover gives a special zest to this vanshot, thanks to which it really feels like a special tribute to the culture of the 90s, covering two main elements of the pop culture of the 90s.

The importance of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Scream in the overall horror maelstrom helps reinforce the strengths of Buffy ’97, which is now available both in local comic book stores and in digital stores where comics can be purchased.