Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Boys 2

Amazon Prime Video, which currently rolls long-awaited series such as its epic The Lord of the Rings, is revealing itself every month as the platform that does not release the most titles, but the one that usually hits the spot with what many fans They want to see. It was already right this summer bringing all the seasons of the iconic X-Files along with news like 1917 or Gretel & Hansel. And to start the new season, in the September 2020 premieres we have another series: the mythical Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Called in Spain Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the series premiered in 1997 and lasted until 2003, although it has officially continued in comics and video games and a fandom that continues to keep it alive. And it is that, although in the matter of special effects it has not aged well at all, in the rest and at this time #MeToo, Buffy TVS cannot be a better example of a strong and independent female character (s).

History of TV – it was the first US series that showed a kiss and a lesbian relationship – Buffy is pure popular culture and has masterful episodes that will undoubtedly become trending topic again.

But there is more, because next week we not only have all of Buffy, but also the highly anticipated second season of The Boys, the series based on the cult comic that shows an ultraviolent and very sexual world of heroes and villains who do not want to answer to nobody, and the group designated to try to control them.

September 1

Call the Midwife, Seasons 1-5

The Americans, Seasons 1-6

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Seasons 1-7

The secret Life of the words

September 4

The Grand Tour: Madagascar Special

The Boys, season 2

September 5

Mary, Queen of Scots

September 7

The scandal

September 8

A star has been born

September 14

How to Train Your Dragon 3

Happy death day 2

September 15

Bones, Seasons 1-12

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Smallfoot

September 21

Queen & Slim

September 25

Losing the East

Fernando

September 29

Come on Juan



