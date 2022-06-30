Buffy ’97 brings the Vampire Slayer back to her TV heyday in a New Frame

Everyone’s favorite Slayer Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, is back in the form in which she first appeared in 1997 in a brand new retro vanshot from BOOM! Studios, Buffy ’97. After the original 1992 film received a lukewarm reaction, just five years later, showrunner and creator Joss Whedon decided to remake the story for television, giving it a darker tone. The first episode of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series titled “Welcome to Hellmouth” officially debuted on TV screens on March 10, 1997.

To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, BOOM! will return the Slayer to her roots of the 90s in a special large-format one-time comic. In it, Buffy and Willow find themselves involved in a demon scheme to feed on teenage insecurity, which simultaneously drives them into the framework of a fashion magazine of the 90s. Elsewhere, Spike and Giles go bowling, where the “Blond Bear” helps the “Ripper” in an attempt to woo someone special. Nicknames will make more sense after reading the release itself.

A special preview of the issue was recently published by BOOM! The studio is on the official website. The preview includes the first few pages of the single, as well as several cover versions, all of which can be seen below. These cover versions made for this special issue of Buffy the Vampire Slayer were designed by Megan Hutchinson—Cates, Yoshi Yoshitani, Nick Brokenshire and Paulina Ganusho, and Kistina Khalida was commissioned to design the main cover. Buffy ’97 is written by Jeremy Lambert, drawn by Marianne Ignazzi, colored by Mattia Iacono and written by Ed Duckshire. The issue was released in all local comic book stores, digital stores and BOOM! Personal online store Studios. Check out the preview and cover art below:

As seen above, Buffy ’97 completely conveys the atmosphere of the return of the 90s, even including character cards that look like they were taken straight from a sitcom of the 90s. All members of the creative team took full advantage of the era, as visual effects accompany the bright aesthetics typical of the early 90s. At the same time, the script plays up the stereotypical beauty standard of that era, using it to give some commentary with a classic Buffy touch. In short, expect the usual trademark sarcasm and fangs for some action that viewers fell in love with in 1997, accompanied by a human message that readers can transfer to real life.

Buffy ’97 continues to expand the ever-evolving Slayerverse, which is BOOM! Studios has launched the game, and loyal Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans shouldn’t miss this new one—shot comic available now!