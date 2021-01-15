Buds Q headset for purchaser of Realme 7

Realme announced on its social networks a promotion to encourage the purchase of the Realme 7 cell phone in Brazil. Customers who purchase the model sold by the Chinese store on the Americanas and Submarino websites will receive a Realme Buds Q as a gift.

The news was shared on the company’s social networks, and the Asian company highlighted the promotional price of Realme 7, which goes from R $ 2,499 to R $ 2,299.

According to the publication, the customer who purchases a Realme 7 series phone will get the TWS headset for free. However, the company did not highlight whether the promotional price will also be applied for the purchase of Realme 7 Pro, which is sold for R $ 2,799 in the same stores.

It is important to note, however, that at the time of finalizing the order, the buyer should pay attention if he selected the products sold by the official Realme Brasil store in the selected marketplace, since the Americanas and Submarino stores have other sales options for Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, which are often imported and have no stock in Brazil.