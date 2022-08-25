Bucks Announce Tom Brady’s Surprise Decision in Preseason Matchup

Tom Brady is expected to be fit for the Buccaneers’ preseason finals this weekend after a long absence from the team.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the healthy Bucks players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Brady returned to training earlier this week after an 11-day unexplained hiatus. Unsurprisingly, though, the all-time great QB is reportedly back on track without a hitch.

Fans and analysts have been building theories about the possible reason for the 45-year-old quarterback’s absence, but nothing concrete has materialized.

Either way, it looks like Bradley will be on the field for his first preseason fight on Saturday. Given his veteran status, the Pirates likely won’t be working too hard with him in this weekend’s preseason finale.

Saturday’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.