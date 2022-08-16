Buckle up “Hunger Games” fans, the first image of the songbirds and snakes ballad is here (and surprisingly romantic)

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will not be released in theaters until the end of next year. However, that hasn’t stopped Lionsgate from teasing fans of the “Hunger Games” franchise with all sorts of information, from the upcoming prequel movie to the dystopian epic by Suzanne Collins. The last component of this machine is our first image from the movie, which is surprisingly quite romantic.

This image released by Lionsgate as part of the ongoing “Hunger Games” hype shows young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and Lucy Grey Baird (Rachel Zegler) lying together in the woods. To be honest, if I hadn’t been told it was a photo from this particular franchise, I would have thought it was some kind of war novel set during Vietnam.

But this supposedly stellar image that you are about to see is actually from the same universe that gave us a new look at children’s fighting tournaments in pop culture.

While this is definitely an image that shows the love in the air between future President Panem and the tribute he mentors during the 10th Hunger Games, the danger lurks behind the scenes. This novel clearly can’t last long, especially when you consider that Coriolanus Snow grows up and becomes an evil ruthless leader, played by the legendary Donald Sutherland. It also doesn’t bode well when a prequel character like Lucy Grey Baird isn’t mentioned in future installments of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

This first photo from the movie “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” appeared shortly after the last casting update of the film directed by Francis Lawrence. It was recently announced that Oscar winner Viola Davis has joined the project in the role of the villainess Dr. Voluminia Gol. Her addition increases the presence of an already impressive cast for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and Lionsgate is clearly ready to turn on the motors to promote this film over the next year and change.

We know that this blockbuster prequel will involve a connection with President Snow’s cousin, Tigris. The characters turned out to be family members in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which would probably enhance and explain her efforts with the youthful revolution in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.” Acting as one of the differences of this Hunger Games movie, the road from Snow’s not-so-violent past to his bastard future will be paved with acts of cruelty in the future.

Prequels to such dystopias, as a rule, end with bittersweet or almost completely gloomy notes. We know that Coriolanus Snow is sacrificing everything he has to win, and poor Lucy Grey Baird will undoubtedly be the last price that will break him. This is the reality that makes the first image of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” even more amazing, but also frankly detritus.

We will see how it will look in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which, as we know, is scheduled to premiere on November 17, 2023. An Epix subscription, as this platform is currently home to the streaming of the Hunger Games saga.