Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski to Re-Sign before Training Camp

Rob Gronkowski is still undecided about his future in the NFL. However, if he returns for another season, he is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is reported that the Pirates are “optimistic” that he will sign a contract with the team before training camp.

“Tight end Rob Gronkowski is still not signed and will not participate in the entire team’s training sessions on June 7-9,” Rick Stroud writes via the Tampa Bay Times.

“Officially, he has not yet decided on his future in the NFL. Unofficially, the Bucks hope that he will re-sign with the team before it goes to training camp at the end of July.”

If Gronkowski plays another season, it’s hard to imagine him playing with anyone other than Tom Brady. Their relationship is well documented.

Gronk had already admitted earlier this offseason that he was only considering the Buccaneers.

“It’s just Bucs,” Gronk said, according to TMZ Sports. “I love this organization, man. I love the guys there. There’s a family there.”

A lot can change before the start of training camp. But at the moment, it seems that Tampa Bay is going to bring back its stellar tight end.

The Buccaneers begin their training camp on July 25, so Gronkowski still has plenty of time to decide on his future.