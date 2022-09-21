Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back in IRR

It is reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have a single veteran on their quarterback, at least next month.

According to Greg Oman of The Athletic:

The Bucks signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to a 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells go on injured reserve after missing at least the next four games.”

Bernard signed with the Buccaneers last season after eight years in Cincinnati, and in the offseason agreed to the terms of a new contract.

Knee and shoulder injuries also hampered him in 2021, causing him to miss five games.

Last year, Bernard totaled eight carries for 58 yards, catching 23 balls for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucks will continue to rely heavily on Leonard Fournette with a small amount of rookie Rachaad White.