Buccaneers officially signed the famous midfielder

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took last place on their practice squad Monday afternoon.

The team announced that they had signed midfielder Kenny Young.

Young spent half of last season with the Denver Broncos and the other half with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 13 games and made 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

Before this season, he spent the previous two years with the Rams and two with the Baltimore Ravens.

He participated in 59 games and scored 195 rebounds (127 solo), 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and four passes defended.

There is a good chance that Young will soon be transferred to the active roster as soon as he learns all the subtleties of the Bucks’ defense.

The Bucks will open their 2022 regular season on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The beginning will be at 20:20. ET.