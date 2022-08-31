Buccaneers Get Promising News about Injuries to Two Offensive Linemen

Perhaps the biggest problem the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced this offseason is the multitude of injuries in the offensive line. But a week before the season opens, they have good news about injuries.

According to Bucks insider Rick Stroud, center Robert Hainsey and defenseman Nick Leverett look good after preliminary examinations for injuries. Hainsey suffered an ankle injury and Leverett suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the report, both players should return to training in the coming days. They are expected to be available for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hainsey was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round in 2021 and played nine games as a rookie. He is expected to play an important role in the absence of star center Ryan Jensen, who is still injured.

Leverett has played two games in two seasons with the team since Rice was not drafted. He is also expected to play a big role in the offense this year.

There’s a growing sense that this will be Tom Brady’s last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even if he doesn’t retire at the end of the 2022 season.

It will be much easier to send Brady on a high note if the Bucks’ offensive line can keep him upright all season.

Will the Bucks be doomed by injuries in the offensive line for an average season?