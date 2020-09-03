Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Baron is Back! Heading to Switch

The most complete version of the Taito arcade arrives this fall with 100 new levels in addition to the originals; free for the current version of Switch.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Baron is Back! It is the new and most complete version of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, a title that arrived at the end of last year exclusively for Nintendo Switch and which will now also arrive on PS4 along with the complete edition for the hybrid console. This has been announced by those in charge, sharing the first screenshots and confirming up to 100 new levels and other news.

Available this fall for Switch and PlayStation 4

Thus, the fan-favorite villain, Baron von Blubba, returns along with 100 new levels loaded with previously unreleased challenges, in addition to the 100 original scenarios for a total of 200 levels full of fun, enemies and bubbles.

All in all, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Baron is Back! It will be the most complete edition of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, finally also arriving on PlayStation 4 together with Nintendo Switch, as its managers claimed long ago. And it will do so sometime this fall of 2020 on a date yet to be specified, both in physical and digital format on both platforms.

In addition, players who already have Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on Nintendo Switch will receive the new content completely free of charge through a new update, so it will not be necessary to go through the box again to enjoy the new levels that Taito has prepared for the occasion.



