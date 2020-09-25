BTS’s V wows ARMY with his inspiring UN speech

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, delivered a moving speech at the 75th UN General Assembly.

BTS singer V joined fellow group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook to deliver a message of hope at the 75th UN General Assembly. The septet spoke about the impact COVID-19 left on members and the struggles they fought with when the world was quarantined.

During the speech, Kim Taehyung talked about feeling frustrated and depressed. “But this time he felt different. He felt lonelier and smaller. I was frustrated and depressed, but I took notes, wrote songs, and thought about who I was. I thought, ‘If I give up here, then I’m not the star of my life. “TaeTae said.

Following the moving speech at the UN, fans of the “Stigma” singer and BTS around the world took to the social network Twitter and revealed that they had made donations to UNICEF’s Save The Children fund on behalf of Kim Taehyung.

V fans made donations

A popular Twitter user named V UNION, dedicated 100% to the “Sweet Night” singer, revealed that they not only donated to the Save The Children Fund, but also contributed to the Save The Children Emergency Fund.

“Taehyung’s inspiring #UNGA speech reflected deep awareness and determined aspiration. In his honor, V UNION made donations to @UNICEF affiliate ‘Save The Children’ which helps the world’s most disadvantaged youth and also to the Fund for Emergency #SaveTheChildren, “the fanbase tweeted.

Through AllKPop, a V fanbase in the United States revealed that they have also stepped forward to make a donation. “Today, Kim Taehyung has encouraged us to be the star in our lives. To honor his inspiring words, TEAMV_US has donated to @UNICEFUSA.



