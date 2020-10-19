BTS’s V: Would you like to be TaeTae’s girlfriend?

As an idol it is a bit difficult to maintain a relationship. However, BTS’s V is very clear about the ideal type of girlfriend for him.

The V member’s smile has won over the entire ARMY and the world at large. The BTS singer is known for his unique smile, the one that always makes fans swoon for him. With that in mind, you must be wondering what it would be like to have such a unique smile focused on you, right?

Part of the fun of boy bands is having some fantasies about being their girlfriend. None of the BTS members, as far as we know, have confirmed relationships at this time. Therefore, there is always the possibility that you can conquer V.

Having that smile directed your way and heading into the sunset with V must be every ARMY’s dream. The odds may be astronomical, but they still exist, you know? So if you’re curious what V’s ideal girlfriend would look like, here’s what you need to know.

V’s ideal girlfriend

V has talked about his ideal girlfriend over the years. According to Koreaboo, V joined the other BTS members in filling out a profile questionnaire in 2015. One of the topics V delved into was how his ideal girlfriend should be.

“My ideal girlfriend would be a thrifty girl, someone who will stop me if I spend too much or if I’m about to buy something silly, a girl who prefers to buy a house rather than a car and someone who is willing to give everything to her parents”, TaeTae said.

This makes it clear that Kim Taehyung likes someone who is frugal, intelligent, forward thinking, and most of all family oriented. He also wants someone who is good with animals and children, as he plans to have children one day.

Other qualities V looks for in a girlfriend

V also shared some other qualities that he would like in this hypothetical girlfriend. She said: “My ideal type is a kind woman. I want her to be mentally healthy, it doesn’t matter if she isn’t beautiful. Everyone is curious to see my future girlfriend, I am also curious. ”

All of the above indicates that inner qualities are the most important part of V’s ideal girl. It seems that the BTS singer wants someone he can click with rather than something superficial. Now, after everything TaeTae said, do you think you can be his ideal girl?



