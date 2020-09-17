BTS’s V turns a waiting room into a mini piano recital

A new Bangtan Bomb video shows Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, giving a tremendous piano recital.

Lately V has stayed further away than usual. Although he has been making public appearances with fellow BTS members following the success of Dynamite, the singer hasn’t hosted a VLive in a while. However, he recently appeared showing his piano skills.

As we went through some of his old videos, trying to make up for his absence, the new Bangtan Bomb decided to give us a little more Kim Taehyung content to talk about. The new video dates back to last December when V joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook for Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers.

When the members reached the waiting room, the Sweet Night singer spotted a piano resting in one corner of the room. The singer quickly went to the instrument and began to play it. V turned the waiting room into a mini concert while listening to his fellow Bangtan Boys arguing over the schedule.

Kim Taehyung looked like prince charming in his black tuxedo and an eye-catching brooch pinned to his coat pocket. Check out the spectacular video of the BTS V member, aka TaeTae, playing the piano below:

V and his happy days

In her recent appearance with other BTS members on MBC FM4U’s Music Camp radio show, TaeTae talked about how she has found little joys of late in her life. The interpreter of “Stigma” confessed that he was worried about many things that turned in his head.

However, the K-Pop idol has been happier lately. “I am very happy these days. That is really important. It took me a long time to get there. I was always worried about things, but I concentrated on finding happiness.” admitted the BTS singer.



