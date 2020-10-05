BTS’s V shows off his incredible basketball skills (VIDEO)

In January, prior to their performance on The Late Late Show, V and the other members of BTS showed off their incredible basketball skills.

The guys from BTS, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Jungkook, and J-Hope generally have an annual calendar packed with album releases, music show performances, world tours, and award shows. However, they sometimes manage to relax even while they are working.

Whether it’s having lively conversations with each other or even gorging on delicious food, kids are always kept entertained. Bangtan bombs (short videos of BTS released on their YouTube channel) are all the proof we need!

The last Bangtan Bomb takes place on the day that BTS filmed their first Black Swan performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January. They take us to the basketball court while the “Stigma” singer tries to throw hoops with Jimin and Jungkook, who cheer him on.

When ChimChim proposes a showdown between the trio, Kookie initially agrees, but later retires after seeing Taehyung perform. “Suddenly it’s good. I quit. Forget it. I don’t play with nice people,” The Golden Maknae joked.

V and Jimin competed with each other

After changing into their Black Swan outfits, we see TaeTae and Baby Mochi compete with each other as RM watches them from the sidelines. Jimin was on a winning streak before the guys had to head to the shoot.

Finally, we see a see-through black shirt with Namjoon competing against Jin, and the two of them also impressed us with their shooting skills. However, ARMY couldn’t help but laugh that Big Hit hid Joonie’s exposed chest with a Koya sticker.



