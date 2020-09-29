BTS’s V: Kim Taehyung Fans Set New World Record!

A fan club of Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS’s V, set a new record by raising a millionaire sum for his birthday.

BTS singer V will celebrate his birthday later this year. While we started the countdown to his 25th birthday, Kim Taehyung’s fan club in China has already raised a huge sum for the celebrations, setting a new world record.

While there are close to three months to go until his birthday celebrations (December 30), his fan club in China has already started preparing for the big day. The renowned fan club, Baidu V Bar, had announced that they were raising funds for this special celebration.

The club has revealed that they have already raised funds of 1.2 billion won, according to Dispatch. And the most incredible thing is that the feat was achieved in just 80 days. AllKPop reported that the fundraising event raised 1 million yuan in just one minute. The club raised 6 million yuan in just 59 days and 14 minutes.

The team had raised 6.47 million yuan as of August 23, 2020, according to the international website. The feat has led the Chinese fan base to achieve the milestone of setting a new record for the fastest and highest fundraising event for an idol-related event in K-Pop history.

📑INFO Kim Taehyung's largest Chinese fanclub 'Baidu V Bar' set a new record as it held the largest money collection in the shortest time for a birthday in history Baidu V Bar raised CNY 7M ($ 1M) in 80 days for Taehyung's birthday pic.twitter.com/gQRXjvwji7 — 김태형 ＫＩＭ Ｔ▲ＥＨＹＵＮＧ 뷔 (@Kim_ByTaehyung_) September 28, 2020

V’s birthday will be different this year

Last year, the fan club reportedly raised a fund of 500 million won. However, there is no way that this year, Taehyung’s birthday celebrations will be massive. The “Stigma” singer’s fan club has not yet revealed the details of the celebration.

Baidu V Bar has caught the eye of ARMY every year for their elaborate birthday celebrations for the BTS singer and they have been in the news for their philanthropic work. In July, the fan club made a donation to establish an elementary school in China, Taehyung Hope Elementary School.



