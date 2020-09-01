BTS’s V is Trend after appearing on MTV VMAs 2020

V has once again become a global trend following BTS’s iconic performance with “Dynamite” at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

The worldwide hit “Dynamite”, the first English-language song by world K-Pop group BTS has been breaking records and spreading its dominating wings all over the world, turning people into ARMY, and guess who is primarily responsible? ? It is none other than V.

BTS’s Kim Taehyung has once again become a hot topic on social media following BTS’s iconic performance with “Dynamite” at the 2020 MTV VMAs. V started trending worldwide on Twitter and appeared on trending real-time. of Google.

Many locals and non-ARMY members began reaching out to BTS fans for more information on “the guy in the blue suit.” V was highly praised and recognized for his deep, raw voice, incredible stage presence, and stunning looks.

After its on-screen appearance, ‘The guy in blue suit’ became one of the most talked about topics on the internet because many people wanted to know who the handsome BTS member was wearing an outfit with said description, but fans took it upon themselves to spread the most important information about V in response to these comments.

'Kim Taehyung' is currently trending worldwide #14 following BTS' performance at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/AJ4X9hm68B — BTS V PRESS (@KTH_PRESS) August 31, 2020

V and BTS conquer the MTV VMAs 2020

The participation of K-Pop groups in international awards gives them the possibility of showing themselves in front of an audience that is not necessarily there to see them, but who may be in for a big surprise after meeting them. That was what happened last night during the broadcast of the 2020 VMAs.

Where in addition to ARMYs who were waiting for the Big Hit Entertainment group, other music lovers gathered to enjoy the awards event. BTS and the K-Pop idol of the moment (V) showed an amazing performance singing Dynamite, winning over the group’s followers and many others who watched this show.



