BTS’s V Is First K-Pop Idol To Have 19 Fancams Surpassing 10 Million Views

BTS’s V breaks a new record! Fancams are popular in Kpop, especially those focusing on a member. V is known for his deep facial expressions and energetic performances, making his performances stand out.

It is therefore no surprise that V has become the first Kpop idol to have not one, not two but nineteen fancams exceeding 10 million views.

The last to reach this threshold was her performance on ‘Go Go’ during Bang Bang Con The Live.

Additionally, V’s fancam on ‘Boy With Luv’ is the most viewed Kpop fancam in Youtube history, now surpassing 140 million views.