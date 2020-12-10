BTS’s V becomes Japan’s most loved idol

Korean idols are very popular in other countries of the world and BTS’s V is the king of Japan, that Asian country loves the BTS member, his name is one of the most sought after in web browsers.

K-pop became one of the most listened to proposals in the world, boy and girl bands took over the musical platforms, their work reached significant numbers of listeners.

One of the countries that most consumes K-pop is Japan, South Korea’s jerky catapulted as the second largest music market in the world and is one of the territories that has the most interest in idols.

BTS’s V captivated the hearts of the Japanese public since its debut, its visual and talent took over social networks, becoming a popular and recurring topic in online communities. OMG!

Some well-known Japanese media launched an analysis with the ranking of the most searched idols on the Internet in that country during 2020, the names of the Bangtan Boys could not be absent and they occupied the highest positions.

The names of the artists from the agency Big Hit Entertainment appeared alongside those of other bands such as ASTRO, SEVENTEEN, SHINee, EXO, NCT, and X1. We tell you all the details below.

BTS’S V IS THE MOST WANTED IDOL ON JAPAN’S ONLINE PLATFORMS

Taehyung topped the list of the most searched Korean pop celebrities on the Internet, netizens inquired about his career, personality, tastes, hobbies, and his activities with Beyond The Scene.

Taehyung’s impact is so great that it is not the first time that he leads this type of chat. A few months ago, the ‘Winter Bear’ singer caused a stir after his participation in a Japanese show with ‘Stay Gold’.

Kim Taehyung is one of the celebrities who aroused the most curiosity in Japanese society, the artist from the city of Daegu is the king of cyberspace. YAY!

On the same chart Jungkook was ranked 2, Jimin ranked 3, Suga 4, Jin 6, J-Hope 7 and Namjoon 13. BTS is the only band that appeared with their full line-up, It is the boy band with the most searches on the Japanese web.

ARMY! Remember that BTS will perform at the important festival IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020, the boys joined the wide line up of the event that will bring together the most outstanding artists of the year.



