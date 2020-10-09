BTS’s V becomes a global trend after posing for Variety

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, became a worldwide trend on Twitter after posing for Variety magazine.

V and the rest of the Bangtan Boys recently took part in a photoshoot for the cover of Variety, an American entertainment outlet. Big Hit Entertainment shared the photos on social media and fans have been blown away by the good looks of the BTS singer.

On October 7, the agency shared Kim Taehyung’s photos and they were simply captioned “VCut.” It now has more than two million likes and has been retweeted more than 700,000 times. As expected, TaeTae’s photos quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter.

Allkpop pointed out that TaeTae’s photos really proved that he is the “National Treasure of South Korea.” He is also known as one of the most handsome men in the world and this was recognized by various polls and agencies that rate the appearance of celebrities.

BTS talked about the Black Lives Matter movement

Of course, not only Taehyung participated in the filming of the Variety cover. The rest of the BTS band that includes RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga were also there and had their solo photos as well.

In addition to the photo shoots, the “Stigma” singer and his bandmates were interviewed and one of the topics was the Black Lives Matter movement. They were asked why they decided to donate and support the group.

“When we are abroad or in other situations, we have also been subjected to prejudice,” Jin said, according to CTV News. “We feel that prejudice should not be tolerated; it really has no place.” “It was a decision we thought very carefully about,” RM added.

Preparations for V’s birthday

V will celebrate his 25th birthday in December and his fans have already started preparing for this occasion. They have many plans including special events and of course charity work on behalf of Kim Taehyung.

📑INFO Kim Taehyung's largest Chinese fanclub 'Baidu V Bar' set a new record as it held the largest money collection in the shortest time for a birthday in history Baidu V Bar raised CNY 7M ($ 1M) in 80 days for Taehyung's birthday pic.twitter.com/gQRXjvwji7 — 김태형 ＫＩＭ Ｔ▲ＥＨＹＵＮＧ 뷔 (@Kim_ByTaehyung_) September 28, 2020

As of this moment, the BTS singer’s fans have already raised over a million dollars and vowed to use the money for a good cause, as they always have. his China-based fandom called VBar has raised USD $ 144,552 in just 1 minute and this has tripled over time.



