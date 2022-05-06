BTS’s Taehyung recommends his favorite childhood movie to you

In honor of Children’s Day, which was recently celebrated in South Korea, Taehyung shared with ARMY which movie he liked the most before, we’ll tell you what it’s about and where you can watch it, you won’t want to miss the story. .

Although the celebration of childhood takes place in different parts of the world, it does not take place on the same day in all countries. A Children’s Day celebration was recently held in Korea, and ARMIE took the opportunity to learn more about Vee’s childhood.

Through Weverse, Taehyung was asked which movie he liked the most when he was a kid, and do you remember which movie you didn’t get tired of watching? The BTS member pampered his fans by telling them that he liked the OSEAM story, so it became a recommendation for fans.

The premiere of the Korean film took place in 2003, and its name in Spanish translates as “The Temple of the five-year-old”. Would you like to see this movie that K-Pop idol loved so much?

V CHOOSES OSEAM AS HIS FAVORITE MOVIE, WHAT IS THE ANIMATED STORY ABOUT?

Gami is the older sister of Gilson and Gilson, these two kids are orphans, and their union is unique, but they face many difficulties. They lost their mother due to a fire, and this event further worsened Gami’s eyesight.

Two brothers ask for refuge in a Buddhist temple, where they will help with work in order to get housing in return, but throughout history we see them through memories and new experiences that allow us to get to know them better.

WHERE CAN I SEE OSEAM? FOLLOW RECOMMENDATION V AND ENJOY THE MOVIE

The movie is available on YouTube and you can even find it with Spanish subtitles, so it will be very easy for you to enjoy it. OSEAM lasts 1 hour 17 minutes, so if you have free time, you can try it.