BTS’s Taehyung breaks record in Japan with “Sweet Night”

BTS’s Taehyung has set a great record in Japan with Sweet Night.

Taehyung has become the first Korean artist to top the iTunes charts in Japan, with a non-Japanese song, specifically Sweet Night. It is a historic achievement that speaks to the popularity of the idol.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Kim Taehyung becomes the first and only Korean solo artist to chart a song at No. 1 on Japan’s iTunes Top Track List with his own song, an OST not promoted 💜 So proud of him!

very proud of him💜 many good wishes to all BTS members and also to the Armys 💪💜

Teahyung-ah our winter bear brother Tannie from BTS 💜

This group surely has a lot of media reproduction, right?

